Update: Crash, State Highway 1, Ōtāne - Eastern
Thursday, 22 July 2021, 4:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person is reported to have been seriously injured in
a crash on State
Highway 2 near Ōtāne.
The
two vehicle crash was reported to Police at
3.50pm.
Traffic is now reported to be flowing but
motorists are still asked to take
care in the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more