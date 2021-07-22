Tecoma Street On-ramp Closed, Ellerslie - Auckland City
Thursday, 22 July 2021, 8:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Tecoma Street on-ramp is currently closed following a
diesel spill.
The spill occurred following a minor
single-truck crash on the on-ramp at 6:25pm.
The road
is being cleared however motorists are advised to expect
delays and seek alternative routes if possible.
The
road is expected to be re-open in around 30
minutes.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more