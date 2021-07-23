Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton Police Release New Information, Seek Witnesses To Serious Assault

Friday, 23 July 2021, 5:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

22 July

Detective Kerry Tinworth:

Hamilton Police investigating the serious assault of a young man are hopeful
new information aired on Police Ten 7 tonight will prompt people to come
forward.

The victim and his friend were taking photographs on the roundabout of
MacDonald Road and Saxbys Road at around 7pm on Friday 11th June when the
incident occurred.

The pair were waiting to be picked up by family members when a car pulled up
beside them.

Four youths, not known to the pair, got out of the vehicle, confronted them,
and then chased them down Saxbys Road towards Ohaupo Road.

As the victim turned around to see what was happening behind him, he was
struck in the head with a weapon.

The attacker hit a branch before striking the victim, reducing the impact of
the blow but still causing considerable harm.

The young man received a 9cm gash to the left side of his head, requiring 23
staples as well as receiving treatment for a fractured skull.

He is lucky to be alive, as a blow like this could have been fatal.

His friend was uninjured and ran with him around the corner onto Morrison
Street away from the group, where they were helped by a member of the public.

The attackers gave up the chase and headed back towards their car on the
corner of MacDonald Road and Saxbys Road.

This was an extremely traumatising incident for the victim and the event has
had a serious effect on his family, who are worried it could happen to
someone else.

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the main offender involved
in this incident.

He is described as being of a skinny build, approximately 182cm tall, has
light brown skin, and very short hair.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and green camo shorts.

Police have learnt there was another man in the area who was chased in a
similar manner minutes before this attack. We are also appealing for him to
come forward as we believe he will have information that can assist the
investigation.

The suspects left their vehicle parked by the roundabout while the attack
occurred. Police would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the
incident or saw the vehicle on the night, so that those responsible can be
held accountable.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation team, please
call the Police Ten 7 information line on 0800 107 4636.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Geo-political Posturing Over China’s Cyber Hacks, Plus The Weekly Playlist

The timing was one of the weirder aspects of this week’s cyber condemnation of China by the West. Why was this piece of political theatre being staged now? China (and Russia’s) sponsoring and/or condoning of semi-state and criminal hacker groups has been known about for nigh on a decade. More particularly, Microsoft had been alerted to the flaws in its Microsoft Exchange... More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity By Chinese State-sponsored Actors

New Zealand has established links between Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40) and malicious cyber activity in New Zealand. “The GCSB has worked through a robust technical attribution process in relation to this activity. New Zealand is today joining other countries in strongly condemning this malicious activity... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Commits $600,000 To Flood Recovery

The Government is contributing $600,000 to help residents affected by the weekend’s violent weather with recovery efforts. Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor have been in the Buller district this afternoon to assess flood damage and support the local response effort... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 