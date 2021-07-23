Hamilton Police Release New Information, Seek Witnesses To Serious Assault
22 July
Detective Kerry Tinworth:
Hamilton Police investigating the
serious assault of a young man are hopeful
new information aired on Police Ten 7 tonight will prompt people to come
forward.
The victim and his friend were
taking photographs on the roundabout of
MacDonald Road and Saxbys Road at around 7pm on Friday 11th June when the
incident occurred.
The pair were waiting to be
picked up by family members when a car pulled up
beside them.
Four youths, not known to the pair, got out of
the vehicle, confronted them,
and then chased them down Saxbys Road towards Ohaupo Road.
As the victim turned
around to see what was happening behind him, he
was
struck in the head with a weapon.
The attacker
hit a branch before striking the victim, reducing the impact
of
the blow but still causing considerable harm.
The young man received a 9cm gash to the left
side of his head, requiring 23
staples as well as receiving treatment for a fractured skull.
He is lucky to be alive, as a blow like this could have been fatal.
His friend was uninjured and ran with him
around the corner onto Morrison
Street away from the group, where they were helped by a member of the public.
The attackers gave up the chase and headed
back towards their car on the
corner of MacDonald Road and Saxbys Road.
This was an extremely traumatising
incident for the victim and the event has
had a serious effect on his family, who are worried it could happen to
someone else.
Police are seeking the public’s
help to identify the main offender involved
in this incident.
He is described as being of a skinny build,
approximately 182cm tall, has
light brown skin, and very short hair.
He was wearing a white t-shirt and green camo shorts.
Police have learnt there was another man
in the area who was chased in a
similar manner minutes before this attack. We are also appealing for him to
come forward as we believe he will have information that can assist the
investigation.
The suspects left their
vehicle parked by the roundabout while the
attack
occurred. Police would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the
incident or saw the vehicle on the night, so that those responsible can be
held accountable.
If you have any information that could
assist the investigation team, please
call the Police Ten 7 information line on 0800 107 4636.