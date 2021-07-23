Watercare Opens Māngere Central Interceptor Construction Site To Aucklanders To Farewell Tunnel Boring Machine

Aucklanders will soon have the chance to see Hiwa-i-te-Rangi before she disappears completely, digging her way under the city to create Watercare’s $1.2 billion Central Interceptor wastewater tunnel from Māngere to Grey Lynn.





Hiwa-i-te-Rangi is lowered into the launch shaft.

The public is being invited to see sections of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at the bottom of the launch shaft and visit the Māngere construction site, Greenwood Rd on Sunday (1 August).

Watercare Central Interceptor executive programme director, Shayne Cunis says this a unique opportunity for Aucklanders to see for themselves why this is the biggest wastewater project in New Zealand history: “It’s not until you peer over the edge of the almost 40m deep launch shaft and see the size of Hiwa-i-te-Rangi sections sitting below that you start to understand the scale of this project.

Everyone who works on the Central Interceptor is aware of the legacy we’re leaving– cleaning inner waterways and harbours. It’s something we’re all incredibly proud of and we’re delighted to invite the public to our main construction site before Hiwa-i-te-Rangi begins her almost 15kilometre underground journey.”

Two new link sewers will connect with the main tunnel. The first link sewer to be completed will travel from May Rd to Miranda Reserve in Avondale. The second will start near the Mt Albert War Memorial and travel 1.5kilometres to the Ōrākei sewer main.

Free self-guided tours will run from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm. Visitors are asked to wear flat, enclosed shoes and warm clothing, which includes long pants and long sleeves.

Reservations are made on a first come, first served basis. Tickets can be booked here: https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/cutting-through-sunday-1aug2021/

