Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watercare Opens Māngere Central Interceptor Construction Site To Aucklanders To Farewell Tunnel Boring Machine

Friday, 23 July 2021, 11:10 am
Press Release: Watercare Services

Aucklanders will soon have the chance to see Hiwa-i-te-Rangi before she disappears completely, digging her way under the city to create Watercare’s $1.2 billion Central Interceptor wastewater tunnel from Māngere to Grey Lynn.


Hiwa-i-te-Rangi is lowered into the launch shaft.

The public is being invited to see sections of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at the bottom of the launch shaft and visit the Māngere construction site, Greenwood Rd on Sunday (1 August).

Watercare Central Interceptor executive programme director, Shayne Cunis says this a unique opportunity for Aucklanders to see for themselves why this is the biggest wastewater project in New Zealand history: “It’s not until you peer over the edge of the almost 40m deep launch shaft and see the size of Hiwa-i-te-Rangi sections sitting below that you start to understand the scale of this project.

Everyone who works on the Central Interceptor is aware of the legacy we’re leaving– cleaning inner waterways and harbours. It’s something we’re all incredibly proud of and we’re delighted to invite the public to our main construction site before Hiwa-i-te-Rangi begins her almost 15kilometre underground journey.”

Two new link sewers will connect with the main tunnel. The first link sewer to be completed will travel from May Rd to Miranda Reserve in Avondale. The second will start near the Mt Albert War Memorial and travel 1.5kilometres to the Ōrākei sewer main.

Free self-guided tours will run from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm. Visitors are asked to wear flat, enclosed shoes and warm clothing, which includes long pants and long sleeves.

Reservations are made on a first come, first served basis. Tickets can be booked here: https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/cutting-through-sunday-1aug2021/

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Watercare Services on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Geo-political Posturing Over China’s Cyber Hacks, Plus The Weekly Playlist

The timing was one of the weirder aspects of this week’s cyber condemnation of China by the West. Why was this piece of political theatre being staged now? China (and Russia’s) sponsoring and/or condoning of semi-state and criminal hacker groups has been known about for nigh on a decade. More particularly, Microsoft had been alerted to the flaws in its Microsoft Exchange... More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity By Chinese State-sponsored Actors

New Zealand has established links between Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40) and malicious cyber activity in New Zealand. “The GCSB has worked through a robust technical attribution process in relation to this activity. New Zealand is today joining other countries in strongly condemning this malicious activity... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Commits $600,000 To Flood Recovery

The Government is contributing $600,000 to help residents affected by the weekend’s violent weather with recovery efforts. Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor have been in the Buller district this afternoon to assess flood damage and support the local response effort... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 