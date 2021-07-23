Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ignite Wānaka Chamber Of Commerce Appoints GM As Part Of Organisational Changes

Friday, 23 July 2021, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Ignite Wanaka Chamber of Commerce

Ignite Wānaka Chamber of Commerce has appointed its executive officer Naomi Lindsay to the role of general manager as part of changes to the organisation’s structure.

The board has approved an increase in resourcing and support to deliver on its ambitious events-led strategy and to expand its support for the Upper Clutha business community.

The board has awarded a contract of services for Ignite Wānaka to Lindsay, who has held a contract with the Chamber as executive officer since 2015. During that time she has grown the membership from 120 to 370 members, helped the board launch and deliver the successful Ignite Wānaka Business Awards (now in its fourth year), resurrected and expanded the Wānaka Women in Business series and introduced other key events to the local business calendar.

Lindsay will now be responsible for the running of Ignite Wānaka under the new contract. She is currently in the process of contracting an additional resource to assist her in delivering on the strategy, vision and purpose of the Chamber.

To support Lindsay in the new role of general manager, the board will also take on portfolios as part of their volunteer board time, each working with key stakeholders on the strategic priorities and advocacy opportunities, as well as to provide a greater voice for members.

Board chair Andrew ‘Howie’ Howard says: “Ignite Wanaka is very excited to appoint Naomi to the role of General Manager. She is a well-known personality in our district and has proven herself as a strong advocate for our business community. Her knowledge and networking skills ideally place her to deliver on our ambitious programme.

“As a board we are investing in our capability to deliver a strong, connected, diversified local economy that celebrates success and maintains a sense of community – and this is an important step in that process. I am looking forward to working with Naomi in this role as we continue to serve our members.”

Lindsay says: “Six years ago when I first took on the contract for Ignite, I knew immediately there was huge potential for the organisation to grow and provide much-needed support for our businesses and local economy. Over the past few years, I have strived to expand our offering, launch new events and initiatives and increase our membership as the Upper Clutha economy has grown and expanded into a thriving and diverse ecosystem. I am grateful to the board for seeing the potential for an expanded Chamber of Commerce, for their confidence in enabling me to deliver on the strategy and recognising the additional resource needed to achieve this.

"There are lots of challenges ahead and now is the time to invest in our local Chamber and work together to support our economy and look at opportunities for diversification. I look forward to continuing the initiatives I've implemented in the past few years and adding more opportunities to grow and connect our business community, continuing to partner with others on the same journey," she adds.

