Park Closures Due To Recent Storm
Friday, 23 July 2021, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Last weekend’s significant weather event combined with
ongoing rain this week has left its mark on Marlborough’s
sports parks.
All sports parks, with the exception of
the Lansdowne Park netball courts and the College Park
Hockey Turf, are closed today - Friday 23 July.
For
weekend cancellations or postponements, people should listen
to local radio stations for updates or contact their
sporting
codes.
