Park Closures Due To Recent Storm

Last weekend’s significant weather event combined with ongoing rain this week has left its mark on Marlborough’s sports parks.

All sports parks, with the exception of the Lansdowne Park netball courts and the College Park Hockey Turf, are closed today - Friday 23 July.

For weekend cancellations or postponements, people should listen to local radio stations for updates or contact their sporting codes.

