Hataitai Roundabout Gets Creative

A bespoke piece of artwork is being inserted onto the mountable roundabout currently being installed in Hataitai.

This roundabout is being installed at the intersection of Moxham Avenue, Waitoa Road and Hataitai Road after safety concerns were raised by the community regarding this intersection.

Wellington City Council engaged artist Rangi Kipa of Taranaki Whānui, Te Atiawa Nui Tonu, to design the artwork for the roundabout.

The design works off the idea of two elements, the taniwha of Te Whanganui a-Tara, Ngake and Whaitaitai, and references the colours of the land and sea at the point where they intersect.

The circular design symbolises the tides and currents revolving and returning, of the coiled-up tails of Ngake and Whaitaitai as they sought to escape the lake, and of Te Keo – the spirit that circled the physical remains of its former self, Whaitaitia.

The design is being inserted using templates with a coloured glass pattern of blue and green being pressed into the concrete of the roundabout.

The roundabout is only one part of the work at this intersection. The work will also see new bike racks, benches, and new trees and garden beds planted.

This is part of a wider programme of work at Wellington City Council linked to the Spatial Plan which focuses on celebrating the unique creative culture of our city.

