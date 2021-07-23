Serious Crash – Mosgiel, Dunedin - Southern
Friday, 23 July 2021, 3:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at
the intersection of
School Road South and Gordon Road in
Mosgiel, Dunedin.
Police were called to the two
vehicle collision around 3:15pm.
Two people are
reported to be seriously injured.
Motorists are asked
to delay travel if possible or avoid the
area.
