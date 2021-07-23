Planned Night Closures On Brynderwyn Hill For Maintenance Works

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that part of State Highway 1 (SH1) on the south side of the Brynderwyn Hill will be closed for essential maintenance over five nights, beginning Sunday 25 July.

The work will be carried out one lane at a time between Artillery Road and SH12 intersection between 18:00pm and 6:00am finishing on Friday July 30.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place and motorists are advised that delays are possible.

The closures are required to carry out a range of maintenance tasks including road resurfacing and drainage.

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Road users are reminded to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys on these nights.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their cooperation and understanding while we carry out this work.

