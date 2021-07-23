Serious Crash - SH30 - Whakatāne - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 23 July 2021, 5:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to reports a car has hit a
pedestrian on State Highway 30, Whakatāne.
Staff were
notified at 4.40pm.
One person is in a serious
condition following this incident.
The road will be
closed while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene and
motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
