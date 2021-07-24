Police Looking For Missing Person Elisapeta

Police are seeking the public's help to find 70-year-old Elisapeta who has been missing from her Mangere care home since about 7pm last night.

She was last seen wearing light green coloured trousers and a black jacket.

Both her family and Police have concerns for her well-being.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact 111 and quote file number 210723/1040.

