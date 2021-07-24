Police Looking For Missing Person Elisapeta
Saturday, 24 July 2021, 6:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking the public's help to find 70-year-old
Elisapeta who has been missing from her Mangere care home
since about 7pm last night.
She was last seen wearing
light green coloured trousers and a black jacket.
Both
her family and Police have concerns for her
well-being.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact
111 and quote file number
210723/1040.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more