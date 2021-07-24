Crash, Rakaia Gorge Road, Windwhistle - Canterbury
Saturday, 24 July 2021, 1:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently attending a
single-vehicle crash on State Highway 77, Rakaia Gorge Road
- between Zig Zag Road and Arundel Rakaia Gorge
Road.
The crash was reported to Police at about 6.40am
and it is causing a delay to traffic in the
area.
There is ice on this stretch of road and we are
asking motorists to travel with extreme
care.
