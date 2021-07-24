Governors Bay Road Crash - Fatality Confirmed
Saturday, 24 July 2021, 1:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a person died followed the serious
crash on Governors Bay Road, near Rapaki Bay, last
night.
Police were notified of the single-car crash at
about 8.50pm.
The person died at the scene.
An
investigation into the crash is
underway.
