Name Release: Strathmore Park Death

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss:

Police can now confirm the name of the man found dead in his Strathmore Park home on Thursday.

He was 70-year-old Richard Martin Wallace.

His death is still being treated as unexplained and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

Police will continue with a scene examination in the area today.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation should contact Police via 105 and quote file number 210722/6922.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

