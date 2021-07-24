'When Is The Lying Going To Stop Minister?' Mike King Demands Action From Minister Of Health Andrew Little

Mental health advocate and I AM HOPE founder Mike King is calling for action from the Minister of Health Andrew Little, and the immediate resignation and apology by Ministry of Health Deputy Chief Executive Robyn Shearer.

King demands an apology for Shearer’s “lies about her lies” regarding his charity, Gumboot Friday, which provides free counselling for young New Zealanders, and is urging Andrew Little to step in.

“Shearer says neither she nor the Ministry of Health have ever suggested a funding deadline has been missed. Liar, liar, pants on fire!” says King.

Following an online meeting between ministry officials and King’s representatives last month, Shearer told the media Gumboot Friday was denied funding for missing the application deadline.

She has since told Newshub “neither she nor the Ministry of Health has ever suggested a funding deadline had been missed.”

“That is a second blatant lie! Her comment about a supposed late application were widely reported by the media. Not only do I want her resignation, I demand a public apology to the people of New Zealand who expect more from our most senior officials,” King says.

Last week, Gumboot Friday requested to see its “late” application to the Ministry of Health via an OIA application.

“Shearer’s outright lies about a late application would’ve flown under the radar had we not put in an OIA to the ministry. It’s outrageous that a senior official can so brazenly lie to the public without censure,” King says.

“I am still waiting on the Health Minister Andrew Little to take action. Will this be the standard we set of our senior officials in New Zealand?”

Mike King or Gumboot Friday have never put forward an application for funding. Only two conversations have been held by King’s representatives and the Ministry of Health.

