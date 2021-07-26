Crash - SH58 Paremata Road - Wellington
Monday, 26 July 2021, 4:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH58
Paremata Road in Whitby,
Porirua.
Police were
notified of the single-car crash just after 4pm.
No
one was injured however the road is blocked between
Spinnaker Drive and
James Cook Drive, and diversions are
in place.
Motorists are advised to expect significant
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more