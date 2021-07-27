Update 3: Heavy Rain Watch And Strong Wind Warning Cancelled

The Metservice has cancelled the Heavy Rain Watch and Strong Wind Watch for our District.

Issued at: 8:26pm Monday, 26th July 2021

Situation

A trough is forecast to move across the South Island tonight (Monday) then away to the east overnight, with heavy rain across northern and western parts of the South Island then easing. Heavy Rain Warnings remain in force for northwest Nelson and southern Westland, while a Heavy Rain Watch remains in force for southern Buller. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

Cancellations

Strong Wind Warning for Gisborne – Orange

Situation

A trough is forecast to move across the South Island tonight (Monday) then away to the east overnight, with heavy rain across northern and western parts of the South Island then easing. Heavy Rain Warnings remain in force for northwest Nelson and southern Westland, while a Heavy Rain Watch remains in force for southern Buller. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

Cancellations

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne

© Scoop Media

