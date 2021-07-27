Museum Redevelopment Gets Resource Consent

Canterbury Museum is thrilled to have been granted resource consent for its proposed redevelopment.

Concept designs for the Museum's proposed redevelopment show the blue whale skeleton on display in a new full-height atrium.

Canterbury Museum Trust Board chair David Ayers says the consent is a major milestone in the Museum’s project to protect its heritage buildings and bring its facilities into the twenty first century.

Resource consent was granted by Christchurch City Council on Monday following a hearing on 9 and 10 June.

“We’ve been developing our redevelopment plans since May last year, when we asked Cantabrians what they’d like to see in a redeveloped Museum,” Ayers says.

“Getting the go-ahead from Council makes those plans feel more concrete. Now we can get on with full concept design of the buildings, which we expect to finish by the end of the year.”

The Museum’s proposed redevelopment is costed at $195 million. The Museum already has well over half the money needed but faces a $70 million dollar shortfall.

Ayers says the Museum is in active discussions with possible funders and has developed a business case seeking funding from the Government.

The resource consent process saw significant public support expressed for the Museum’s redevelopment plans; more than 100 submissions were in favour with only two in partial opposition.

Canterbury Museum Director Anthony Wright says the proposed redevelopment is critical to the Museum’s ability to remain open on its current site.

“Our twentieth-century buildings have not been fit for purpose for decades and are currently damaging the collection they are meant to protect.

“The proposed redevelopment will strengthen the Museum’s heritage buildings with base isolation, create more space for exhibitions and provide much-needed improvements to visitor facilities.”

Last year the Museum celebrated its 150th anniversary on its Rolleston Avenue site.

