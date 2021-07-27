Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Teachers Learn Through New Games To Promote Road Safety To Children And Whānau

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Primary school teachers recently jumped on bikes to upskill and advocate for safe active travel among students and the wider community, through a partnership with Greater Wellington, the Bike On New Zealand Charitable Trust, Waka Kotahi, and local and regional councils.

Around 40 schools and communities in the Wellington region have implemented their own Bikes in Schools project.

Greater Wellington Bikes in Schools Facilitator and Pedal Ready Cycle Skills Instructor, Sean Linton says, the teacher training workshop encouraged teachers to put themselves in the student’s shoes and play games to learn different skills.

“We’re using a new games resource from Waka Kotahi’s BikeReady that shows you how to ride closely alongside others, in opposite directions on shared paths, communicate intentions and be predictable.

“The idea is for teachers to become familiar with the games, then integrate the activities into their school’s curriculum as they see fit.

“The sessions are full of laughter and super engaging for teachers who have a passion for active travel. We’re supporting and celebrating the bike champions within schools and communities and co-facilitating networking opportunities for them” says Sean.

Although the workshops are packed with fun and activities, they are important for promoting active and sustainable travel habits for the next generation.

“School bike champions help prepare students to meet the environmental challenges of the future, reduce transport-emissions, and encourage good behaviours on the road” says Sean.

Workshop attendee and special education needs coordinator at Holy Family school in Porirua, Mary-Jane Godinet says the workshop is a well organised professional learning day that is energising and collaborative.

“This new resource is filled with lots of adaptable exercises and games that engage our students with great bike skills, while keeping them active.

“Bikes in Schools is wonderful for instilling the passion for riding in students, and giving them the skills to take part in active travel safely,” says Mary-Jane.

Bikes in Schools links up with several Greater Wellington programmes and resources such as the Active Travel Action curriculum resource, Pedal Ready, Scooter Ready, Movin’March and Enviroschools.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair, Roger Blakeley says Bikes in Schools acts as a catalyst to other Greater Wellington programmes that benefit student health and create opportunities for students to take action in response to climate change.

“Through our various programmes, students are contributing to our regional target of a 40% increase in active travel and public transport mode share by 2030 and achieving our climate positive goal by 2035,” says Cr Blakeley.

Learn more about bike games: https://youtu.be/-MiULJ6TxWE.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Uncanny Valley Of Tokyo 2020

For all involved, this year’s Olympic Games have called for a willing suspension of anxiety. For now at least, the displays of skill and agility have been compelling enough to muffle some of the previous misgivings about the wisdom of asking athletes from all corners of the world to converge in one place in the middle of a pandemic, and at the height of a Tokyo summer... More>>



ALSO:


 
 


Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>

Government: Cabinet Accepts Turkish Authorities’ Request For The Managed Return Of Three NZ Citizens

Cabinet has agreed to the managed return of a New Zealand citizen and her two young children from Turkey, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The three have been in immigration detention in Turkey since crossing the border from Syria earlier this year... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Quarantine Free Travel With Australia Suspended

Quarantine Free Travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand is being suspended as the Covid situation there worsens, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 