King Country Reap Funded For Mayors Taskforce For Jobs Programme

Ruapehu District Council and King Country REAP sign the agreement to deliver the Industry Partnerships, Skills for Industry - Mayors Task Force for Jobs Community Recovery Programme. L2R: Council CE Clive Manley, Hiraina Tarawa, Dianne Bunn and Vervier Coop from King Country REAP and Business Development and Relationship Manager Peggy Veen.

Council is celebrating the signing of an agreement with King Country REAP to deliver the ‘Industry Partnerships, Skills for Industry - Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) Community Recovery Programme’.

Mayor Don Cameron said that the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) is a nationwide network of mayors organised by Local Government NZ that works together towards a vision of having all young people under 25 being engaged in appropriate employment, education, training, or positive community activities.

“The ‘Industry Partnerships, Skills for Industry - MTFJ Community Recovery Programme’ that was developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) will see King Country REAP funded to help 50 local young people into sustainable work or training over the next two years.

It will enable King Country REAP to support small to medium sized enterprises or start-up companies to provide employment and training opportunities along with putting on a Career Work Expo Event.

The first year goal is to place 25 young people into sustainable work, education or training which if achieved will unlock funding for the second year with the goal of placing another 25 young people into similar arrangements,” he said.

Business Development and Relationship Manager Peggy Veen who facilitated Council's successful involvement in the programme said that a real strength of the MTFJ programme was its connections to the local community.

“Council will be working with King Country REAP to develop a database of key stakeholders and project partners as part of developing wider collaborative partnerships.

Developing these relationships with local employers, business sectors and education providers is key to the success of the programme.

It allows us to ensure that the young people are placed in appropriate education, training or work opportunities that suits their needs and those of the providers.

It is also critical to providing on-going monitoring and support for the young people and their employers and trainers to ensure we have sustainable outcomes,” she said.

