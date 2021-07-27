Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Weather Event Update No 24: Marlborough’s State Of Local Emergency To Be Lifted Tomorrow

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The Emergency Management team is moving into the recovery phase as a period of more settled weather is predicted during the rest of the week. While there may be some rain over the weekend this is not forecast to be of any significance.

Marlborough Emergency Management Incident Controller Richard McNamara says during the recovery agencies will continue to work to assess, repair and clear the roads to enable access in affected areas.

“This may take some time but it remains a priority,” Mr McNamara said.

“Given the move to recovery the State of Emergency declaration is expected to be lifted tomorrow,” he said.

Queen Charlotte Drive, from Picton to Moenui will open half an hour earlier over the lunchtime period tomorrow only (Wednesday 28 July) to residents and those with a convoy pass:

Queen Charlotte Drive access hours from Picton to Moenui for residents and those with a convoy pass are as follows:

  • Closed at 9.00 am to 11.30 am
  • Open from 11.30 am to 1.00 pm
  • Closed 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm
  • Open overnight from 5.00 pm to 9.00 am the next morning.

Manned checkpoints remain in place.

Those needing to access Queen Charlotte Drive who are not residents are required to have a Convoy Pass. Please email: MarlboroughLifelines@marlborough.govt.nz to organise a pass. Please include your name, business name, contact phone number, email address, vehicle registration and the date you need the pass for when submitting the email.

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Council’s Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map which is regularly updated. Go to: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

Roading alerts continue to be posted at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts. This information will be updated daily at 4.30 pm going forward.

Those in the Primary Industries requiring further information or assistance repairing damage and cleaning-up can visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/flooding-july-2021/july-2021-storm-event-recovery-information/2021-west-coast-marlborough-and-tasman-floods-information-from-mpi

The boil water notice for the Wairau Valley water supply has now been lifted. Chlorination was restored last week and turbidity levels are now at pre-storm levels. This means the chlorination is once again effective against bacteria and viruses should they be present in the water.

If you need assistance, please contact the Council on 03 520 7400 or email: recovery@marlborough.govt.nz. In an emergency, dial 111.

