Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge, SH1, Repairs Starting Overnight Next Week, Monday, Weather Dependent

The recent rain and higher river levels delayed planned repairs to Ashburton’s SH1 bridge over the Ashburton River/ Hakatere, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

However, this work will continue next* week, early August, weather dependent.

One of the bridge’s piers settled slightly in the high rainfall flood and bank to bank river flows at the end of May/ early June. This required a day’s closure while it was assessed and tested with heavy loads. Subsequently the bridge reopened to all traffic.

“Given the current river flows, our repair crew cannot get close enough to the damaged pier. However, we are working to divert the main flow away from this pier this week,” says John Keenan, Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager, South and Mid Canterbury.

“Monday, 2 August, is the proposed first night for three nights of single lane Stop/Go traffic management with a full night closure and detour pushed out to Sunday, 15 August.”

These are the latest revised dates, subject to change at short notice in the braided river/weather environment:

There are three overnight single-lane closures planned with Stop/Go manual traffic management: Monday 2 August, Sunday and Monday 8 and 9 August – 9pm to 5am.

The speed will be reduced to 30 km/ hour while the bridge is down to single lane with repairs underway.

Overnight drivers should expect short delays in each direction.

There is a full SH1 Ashburton River/Hakatere bridge closure proposed for Sunday, 15 August, 9pm to 5am as part of the repair works to jack the bridge deck back up to level. A SH1 detour will be well signposted on the night.

Emergency Services vehicles will still be able to pass over the bridge on this night.

Mr Keenan thanked all regular night drivers on this route and residents for their patience.

*We sent out a release earlier today (Tuesday 27 July) saying work would start this Thursday night. This has now been revised.

© Scoop Media

