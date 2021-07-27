Eli Epiha: No Parole For Cop Killers

The book needs to be thrown at convicted cop killer Eli Epiha and he should not be given the chance to apply for parole, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“Epiha should rightly spend the rest of this life in a prison cell and kept out of our society.”

“Epiha has clearly shown no mercy for his victims, no regret or remorse, and has taken no responsibility for his actions. There should be no mercy afforded to him.”

“The law needs to change so there is no chance of parole for anyone who murders our police officers in the line of duty.”

“We have seen a dramatic increase in attacks and firearms being used against police officers and we need to come down hard on those who attack our frontline cops.”

“There is a petition with close to forty thousand signatures submitted by murdered Constable Matthew Hunt’s mother currently sitting with the Justice Select Committee. It is demanding the law change so cop killers are never able to be eligible for parole.”

“The government needs to start listening to the voice of the community and start taking some serious action to protect our frontline officers.”

