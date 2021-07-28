Further Arrest Following Bell Block Beach Aggravated Robbery

27 July

New Plymouth Police have arrested a second man in relation to an aggravated

robbery at Bell Block Beach, New Plymouth, on Easter Monday 5 April 2021.

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the incident.

A 29-year-old man was arrested last night and appeared in the New Plymouth

District Court today. He has been remanded in custody and is next due to

appear on 5 August 2021 facing one charge of aggravated robbery.

His alleged co-offender, a 27-year-old man, is also remanded in custody until

this date.

No one else is sought in relation to this incident.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has any information which may

assist their investigation. You can phone Police on 105 and quote file number

210406/3110.

