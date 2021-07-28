Further Arrest Following Bell Block Beach Aggravated Robbery
Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 5:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
27 July
New Plymouth Police have arrested a second man in
relation to an aggravated
robbery at Bell Block Beach,
New Plymouth, on Easter Monday 5 April 2021.
A 14-year-old
boy was seriously injured in the incident.
A 29-year-old
man was arrested last night and appeared in the New
Plymouth
District Court today. He has been remanded in
custody and is next due to
appear on 5 August 2021 facing
one charge of aggravated robbery.
His alleged co-offender,
a 27-year-old man, is also remanded in custody until
this
date.
No one else is sought in relation to this
incident.
Police would still like to hear from anyone who
has any information which may
assist their investigation.
You can phone Police on 105 and quote file
number
210406/3110.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Uncanny Valley Of Tokyo 2020
For all involved, this year’s Olympic Games have called for a willing suspension of anxiety. For now at least, the displays of skill and agility have been compelling enough to muffle some of the previous misgivings about the wisdom of asking athletes from all corners of the world to converge in one place in the middle of a pandemic, and at the height of a Tokyo summer... More>>