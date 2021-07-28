Crash - SH2, Lower Hutt - Wellington

27 July

Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH2 at the intersection with

Fairway Drive / Kennedy Good Bridge.

Police were notified of the two-car crash just after 9pm.

There are no reports of injuries.

The northbound lanes of SH 2 are blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the

area, or expect significant delays.

