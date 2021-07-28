Porter River Bridge, Arthur’s Pass Route, SH73 – Openings On The Hour Overnight Next Week

The guardrail on the Porter River Bridge, SH73, is being permanently reinstated next week over four nights, Tuesday, 3 August to Friday, 6 August.

The work will take place at night to avoid most daytime travellers – 7 pm to 5 am the next day, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Road users will be allowed across the single lane bridge at the top of each hour.

The work is needed as a result of the late May/early June heavy rainfall and high river flow which damaged the bridge’s approaches and guardrail, says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

“Crews worked swiftly to reopen the Arthur’s Pass/SH73 route at the time, rebuilding the approaches on each side and now the permanent guardrail is ready to be installed.

“Thanks to all road users for building in the extra time next week if you use this route after 7 pm.”

Porter River Bridge is about 8 km west of Lake Lyndon between Lake Lyndon and Castle Hill Village.

Updates on this project and timings here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/350748

© Scoop Media

