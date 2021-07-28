Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Does Your Car Feature On This Commonly Stolen List? Police Issue Warning To Vehicle Owners

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Trevor Beggs, Tamaki Makaurau Police:

Police are warning car owners, particularly those with a Mazda Demio or 
Nissan Tiida, to have security measures in place to help prevent their 
vehicles from being stolen by offenders.

In the past 12 month period from 1st July 2020 - 30th June 2021, almost 9,500 
vehicles were reported stolen across Tāmaki Makaurau.

The most commonly stolen vehicle models during this period were the Mazda 
Demio (825) and Nissan Tiida (777).

Rounding out the top five most commonly stolen vehicles were the Mazda Atenza 
(364), Subaru Legacy (304) and Subaru Impreza (243).

These five vehicle models made up over 25% of all vehicles stolen across 
Auckland in the past year.

Around 6,900 of these stolen vehicles were eventually recovered.

A large number of vehicles were reported stolen from public/commercial areas 
such as shopping centre carparks, as well as outside residential addresses.

Inspector Trevor Beggs says some vehicle models are seen by offenders as 
being easier to steal than others, and these models are being specifically 
targeted. The vehicles are often used to commit further offences and harm in 
our community.

“Many used imported second hand vehicles do not have factory fitted 
immobilisers, making them a preferred targets for offenders.

“We always encourage vehicle owners to take simple steps to prevent their 
vehicles being taken, but owners of these particular models should be aware 
that their vehicles are the most frequently targeted and they need to take 
precautions."

“Vehicle crime tends to be opportunistic and offenders look for easy 
targets or quick gains if they see valuables left in vehicles.

“The solution is straight-forward; the more security measures you have in 
place, the harder it is for offenders to steal your vehicle and the less 
likely it is that you will be targeted.”

Below are important steps you can take to prevent your vehicle being 
targeted:

- Use a steering lock – these are inexpensive and a great deterrent
- Install an immobiliser
- Avoid leaving your vehicle parked on the street if possible and park down 
driveways and out of sight from the road
- If parking on the street, park in well-lit areas such as under street 
lights
- Never leave any valuables in your vehicle.
- Have a car alarm installed

Inspector Beggs says Police are committed to holding those who steal vehicles 
to account.

“Anyone who has had their car stolen will understand how distressing and 
stressful it is and we take these offences seriously.”

More than 1300 charges have been laid in relation to the unlawful taking of a 
motor vehicle for offences committed across Tamaki Makaurau in the 12 months 
between July 2020 and June 2021.

Police urge anyone in our community who sees suspicious behaviour around 
vehicles to contact us immediately by phoning 111.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Uncanny Valley Of Tokyo 2020

For all involved, this year’s Olympic Games have called for a willing suspension of anxiety. For now at least, the displays of skill and agility have been compelling enough to muffle some of the previous misgivings about the wisdom of asking athletes from all corners of the world to converge in one place in the middle of a pandemic, and at the height of a Tokyo summer... More>>



ALSO:


 
 


Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>

Government: Cabinet Accepts Turkish Authorities’ Request For The Managed Return Of Three NZ Citizens

Cabinet has agreed to the managed return of a New Zealand citizen and her two young children from Turkey, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The three have been in immigration detention in Turkey since crossing the border from Syria earlier this year... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Quarantine Free Travel With Australia Suspended

Quarantine Free Travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand is being suspended as the Covid situation there worsens, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 