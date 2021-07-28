Volunteer Efforts Recognised At 2021 Civic Honours Awards

Eleven groups and individuals have been honoured for their contribution to the community at the 2021 Civic Honours Awards.

With friends and family they gathered at Functions on Hasting at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre last night [July 27] to receive their awards recognising the time and energy they have put into their voluntary efforts.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said that for 33 years now, the annual awards had been a way to acknowledge and thank those who went above and beyond in giving back to the community.

“I’m incredibly proud to present these awards to these deserving people who really care about our community and generously dedicate themselves to making our district a better place.

“They don’t ask for recognition, so these awards given out on behalf of the Hastings district are a way to ensure their efforts don’t go unnoticed.

“Their passion and commitment, and the positive change they create as a result, is of immeasurable value and much appreciated.”

This year’s recipients were:

Group awards

Rotary Club of Stortford Lodge – Over the past 55 years, this club has initiated and completed hundreds of projects and raised large amounts of money to support local people and organisations.

Multicultural Association Hawke’s Bay – This group supports, represents and empowers Hawke’s Bay’s ethnic communities through facilitating connectedness, celebrating cultural diversity, and advocating on ethnic issues.

Tauroa Reserve Care Group – Operating for more than five years, this group of committed locals has worked hard to enhance the environment in Tauroa Reserve.

Individual awards

Cynthia Bowers - For more than two decades, former Hastings district councillor (1995-2016) and deputy mayor (2001-2016) Cynthia Bowers has served the community through a large number of not-for-profit organisations and community groups spanning the arts, sports environment and education. The lengthy list of her efforts includes membership of the Landmarks Trust, Hawke’s Bay Opera House and Creative Hastings, and a board member of Arts Inc Heretaunga and the Horse of the Year Show to name a few.

Corrie Hughes – For more than 65 years Corrie has been sharing her music skills with the community, donating countless hours to supporting musicians and providing entertainment.

Richard Moorhead – Richard has willingly and enthusiastically given back to the community for most of his life through many creative endeavours, for many organisations including Keirunga Gardens Arts & Crafts Society.

Shimul Islam – Shimul’s support for the Muslim community has included being a key person to bring people together to commemorate the victims of the Christchurch Mosque attacks, and being instrumental in establishing the first working group at the Hastings mosque to include women.

Judith Burkin - Judith’s contribution to the Maraekākaho community has resulted in a lasting legacy, adding to the rich history of the district.

Sonam Bhandari - Sonam dedicates many voluntary hours each week to assisting others, most notably young Indian mums thanks to her establishment of the Plunket Indian mums group in 2014.

Garry Dockary – A member of the Havelock North Volunteer Fire Brigade for just over 50 years, Garry has attended to thousands of emergency calls – along with attending weekly training nights and external training courses.

