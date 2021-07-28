Hawke's Bay Police Make Three Arrests, Seize Cash And Methamphetamine

Hawke’s Bay Police have made three arrests after two successful search warrants in Maraenui yesterday.

Across two addresses Police seized an air rifle, around $6000 in cash, over 6 grams of methamphetamine and other items believed to be stolen which Police are investigating the origin of.

A 49-year-old man is charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine and cannabis and conspiracy to supply methamphetamine. He will appear in the Hastings District Court today.

A 30-year-old man who had numerous warrants for his arrest will appear in the Hastings District Court today charged with seven counts of shoplifting, five for stealing and using credit cards and one of burglary.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at a different address and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intention to supply and receiving stolen goods.

Detective Sergeant Kristopher Payne says the arrests were a good result for Police.

“Meth destroys our communities so any chance to remove any amount of it from the streets is a win for us.”

