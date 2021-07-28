Serious Crash - Maraetai

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious crash in Maraetai.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at around 2.10pm on Maraetai Drive, near Keanes Road.

Two people are reported to have critical injuries.

The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Cordons are in place at the intersection of Maraetai Drive/Maraetai School Road and at the roundabout at Whitford-Maraetai Road/Beachlands Road.

These are expected to remain in place for most of the afternoon.

© Scoop Media

