Serious Crash - Maraetai
Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a
serious crash in Maraetai.
The single-vehicle crash
was reported at around 2.10pm on Maraetai Drive, near Keanes
Road.
Two people are reported to have critical
injuries.
The road is currently closed and motorists
are advised to avoid the area.
Cordons are in place at
the intersection of Maraetai Drive/Maraetai School Road and
at the roundabout at Whitford-Maraetai Road/Beachlands
Road.
These are expected to remain in place for most
of the
afternoon.
