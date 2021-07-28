Arrest Made In Vogeltown Shooting Investigation

Police have today arrested a 32-year-old woman in relation to a shooting in Wellington on Sunday 25 July.

A 41-year-old woman was located with a gunshot injury in Travers Street, Vogeltown around 2:45pm. She remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Officers investigating the incident executed two search warrants in Wellington and the Wairarapa this morning.

The 32-year-old was taken into custody at a Carterton property and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the shooting.

She appeared in the Masterton District Court earlier today and has been remanded in custody.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a distinctive blue early-2000s station wagon in the Wellington city area between 1:30pm and 2:30pm on Sunday.

This includes anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 210725/5546.

We also want to thank Travers Street and Vogeltown residents for their assistance and understanding while our staff have conducted enquiries in the area over the past three days.

This was a serious incident which has caused alarm in the community. Police will be maintaining increased patrols in the area, and the investigation team is working harm to ensure those responsible are held to account.

