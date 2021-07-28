Police Lay Charges Over Alleged Fraud Offending Across Auckland
Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost, Waitematā
West
CIB:
Waitematā Police have arrested and
charged an alleged prolific fraudster for
a raft of offending across Auckland.
Last night, the Waitematā
West Tactical Crime Unit located a 33-year-old
man
at a west Auckland address and took him into custody.
Police allege this man’s offending has been
ongoing since December 2020
with victims residing across the Auckland region.
This has predominantly
occurred through Facebook Marketplace, with the
man
allegedly obtaining vehicles and high-end electronics through fraudulent
means.
Victims have been left thousands of dollars out of pocket.
The
33-year-old man was due to appear in the Waitākere District
Court today
and is currently facing seven charges of obtains by deception.
However, Police
investigations remain ongoing and we cannot rule out
further
charges being laid for other fraud offences.
As matters are before the Court, Police are
limited in further comment at
this time