Karori Town Centre: Public Space Improvement Project

Residents are invited to a community drop-in session at the Karori Library today (29 July) to talk about plans for improvements to the Library Square, England Lane, and a small section in front of the Karori Community Centre.

“The weight of community voice in the engagement process for the future of the whole of the Karori community reflects the love Karori residents feel for their home,” says Mayor Andy Foster.

“While this project has taken a while to get to this point, the time frame has ensured the project has been scaled to budget and in the case of Library Square, we have used that time to ensure there is an attractive space for all members of our community.”

In the Library Square – the plans aim to create an attractive, comfortable, and sheltered space in front of the community library. England Lane – the plans aim to improve people’s accessibility as they move around the town centre. People will find better signage, access to and visibility of the Community Centre, the Arts and Craft Centre and the Recreation Centre.

A section of the car park in front of the Karori Community Centre (KCC) – the connection of the lane will extend to the KCC entrance, improving pedestrian connections across the car park. The conditions of the disabled parks will be improved to enable better accessibility as well.

Cr Rebecca Matthews - Wharangi/Onslow-Western Ward says, “Improving accessibility has been a real focus here, to make a space that all can use and enjoy.”

The Karori Town Centre designs address practicality, safety, and a more pleasing aesthetic for the area, said Andrea Skews Chair of the Karori Resident’s Association.

"We look forward to the resulting benefits to the Karori community from having these updated shared spaces to enjoy."

Karori Business Association Manager Gary Holmes said we are delighted that work is progressing on plans to develop the town centre and is supportive of improving the area in and around the library and making it an attractive space.

"Town Centres need well designed public spaces where people want to meet and spend time and we believe this long-needed development will be a huge boost to the Karori Town Centre.”

Wellington City Council staff will be available to go through the plans in two slots today (29 July): 10-12pm and 5pm- 7pm. Concept boards will be on display at the Karori Library until 12 August.

More details online - https://wellington.govt.nz/your-council/projects/karori-improvement-projects/karori-town-centre-improvement-project



