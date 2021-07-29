Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dogs Allowed Back In Town From Sunday 1 August

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 11:25 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

From Sunday 1 August our four-legged friends will be allowed back into Blenheim’s CBD as the new Dog Control Policy and Dog Control Bylaw 2021 comes into effect.

Animal Control Subcommittee Chair, Councillor Jamie Arbuckle says the Marlborough community is passionate about dogs and dog access to public places.

“The submissions received during the recent bylaw review reflect that and it’s fantastic that dogs will be allowed back into the CBD provided they are on-leash and under control at all times,” he said.

“It’s important for owners to note that dogs will still be prohibited in Seymour Square and that it’s their responsibility to clean up after their furry friends.”

In other changes to the bylaw, dogs will be allowed off-leash along the Taylor River, from the Taylor Dam to the Henry Street bridge on the Blenheim town side, and to the Alfred Street bridge on the true left bank (west side). They will be allowed off-leash on both sides of Riverside Park, north of the Sinclair Street rail bridge.

In Pollard Park, Churchill Glade and Waterlea Gardens dogs will be allowed on-leash but are prohibited from the Blenheim golf course and the Baden Powell corner grassed area, BBQ picnic areas and the children’s playground.

In Picton, dogs will still be allowed on-leash in the CBD and will now also be allowed in Nelson Square provided they are on-leash. Our canine companions will be allowed off-leash on the Esson’s Valley and Tirohanga tracks and the lower Picton to Waikawa Track. They will also be allowed off-leash at the Waitohi Domain. At Victoria Domain Reserves in Picton, dogs will need to be on-leash on roadways and the formed walking and shared walking and biking tracks, but will be prohibited from the mountain bike tracks.

Under the new bylaw, dogs will be allowed on-leash at the Wairau Valley Golf Course and Recreation Reserve.

At Ward Beach, dogs will be allowed on-leash in the car park and on the beach, north of the boat launching area to Chancet Rocks and south of the boat launching area to Needles Point. They will be allowed off-leash at the Ward Beach boat launching area but are prohibited at Ward Beach north beyond Chancet Rocks to Marfells Beach, and south beyond Needles Point to the district boundary with Kaikōura.

Councillor Arbuckle says the new bylaw aims to achieve a balance between the control of dogs and recognition of the community benefits of responsible dog ownership.

“It reflects the opportunities for the exercise and recreational needs of dogs and their owners, whilst recognising the need to minimise danger, distress and nuisance to the community,” he said.

“Since the adoption of the new bylaw by Council on 10 June, Council staff have been working on new signage to reflect the changes, and have also been working with business owners to help them understand how the new bylaw applies to footpaths and public areas. It is up to each business owner to determine whether they allow dogs on their premises or not,” Clr Arbuckle said.

For further information visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/dog-control-bylaw-2010/proposed-dog-control-policy-and-bylaw-review

