Taita Rangatahi Lead The Way In Recycling Education

Students from Taita College partnered with Hutt City Council and advertising agency VMLY&R to create street posters promoting good recycling behaviour as part of the launch of Lower Hutt’s new rubbish and recycling service.

The four students were asked to create concepts that would resonate with young Lower Hutt residents, and help inspire better household recycling.

One concept by Junior Misa asks viewers to "Stop the Cap", which plays double meaning as slang for "no lies" and also a reminder that bottle caps can’t go into kerbside recycling bins.

Another concept by Vika Tupou references the COVID-19 pandemic and features a wheelie bin wearing a mask. It asks viewers to "protect your recycling from being contaminated" by cleaning it first.

"It’s exciting!" says Junior when asked about seeing his poster. "I think it will inspire more students to get involved (in projects like this)".

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says that creating a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future is one of the key reasons for implementing a new rubbish and recycling service.

"These changes have an impact on everyone in our city, young and old, and it’s important that we continue to promote best practice recycling," says Campbell Barry.

"Getting Taita College students involved with this program is a creative way to educate people on how to do best by our environment and recycle properly. They have done a great job!"

The street posters can be seen at sites on High Street, Queens Arcade and Hutt Road, Petone throughout August.

The project was done as part of VMLY&R’s Te Ara Mahi creative work experience programme. The programme is intended to give rangatahi exposure to the creative industry as a career option, and to bring their voice into campaigns targeted at them and their communities.

