Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taita Rangatahi Lead The Way In Recycling Education

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 11:32 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Students from Taita College partnered with Hutt City Council and advertising agency VMLY&R to create street posters promoting good recycling behaviour as part of the launch of Lower Hutt’s new rubbish and recycling service.

The four students were asked to create concepts that would resonate with young Lower Hutt residents, and help inspire better household recycling.

One concept by Junior Misa asks viewers to "Stop the Cap", which plays double meaning as slang for "no lies" and also a reminder that bottle caps can’t go into kerbside recycling bins.

Another concept by Vika Tupou references the COVID-19 pandemic and features a wheelie bin wearing a mask. It asks viewers to "protect your recycling from being contaminated" by cleaning it first.

"It’s exciting!" says Junior when asked about seeing his poster. "I think it will inspire more students to get involved (in projects like this)".

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says that creating a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future is one of the key reasons for implementing a new rubbish and recycling service.

"These changes have an impact on everyone in our city, young and old, and it’s important that we continue to promote best practice recycling," says Campbell Barry.

"Getting Taita College students involved with this program is a creative way to educate people on how to do best by our environment and recycle properly. They have done a great job!"

The street posters can be seen at sites on High Street, Queens Arcade and Hutt Road, Petone throughout August.

The project was done as part of VMLY&R’s Te Ara Mahi creative work experience programme. The programme is intended to give rangatahi exposure to the creative industry as a career option, and to bring their voice into campaigns targeted at them and their communities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Uncanny Valley Of Tokyo 2020

For all involved, this year’s Olympic Games have called for a willing suspension of anxiety. For now at least, the displays of skill and agility have been compelling enough to muffle some of the previous misgivings about the wisdom of asking athletes from all corners of the world to converge in one place in the middle of a pandemic, and at the height of a Tokyo summer... More>>



ALSO:


 
 


Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>

Government: Cabinet Accepts Turkish Authorities’ Request For The Managed Return Of Three NZ Citizens

Cabinet has agreed to the managed return of a New Zealand citizen and her two young children from Turkey, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The three have been in immigration detention in Turkey since crossing the border from Syria earlier this year... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 