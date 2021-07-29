Capital’s Vaccination Programme Scaling Up Significantly

The Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHB region is continuing to rapidly scale up its COVID-19 vaccination programme to make it as easy as possible for more people to be vaccinated in the way that best suits them.

This includes offering a range of vaccination options, including Community Vaccination Centres, Māori providers, general practice, community pharmacy, and pop-up events for Pacific and Disabled communities.

In the past fortnight 21 new clinics have opened across the region through general practice and pharmacy, taking the total number of active clinics to 34. In the coming weeks more clinics will open, including some open to all eligible people and others at general practices for enrolled patients only.

“We know our population will have different preferences for how they want to be vaccinated, so that’s exactly what we’re providing,” said 2DHB director Strategy, Planning & Performance Rachel Haggerty.

“Our programme is a partnership with primary care and our Māori providers, who are leading the 14 Community Vaccination Centres across our region that are open to anyone eligible for vaccination, as well as supporting medical practices who are vaccinating their enrolled populations.

“More than 23 percent of all Māori aged 15-plus in our region have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date. This work has been led by five Māori providers focusing on all-of-whānau vaccination, supported by a commitment to health equity by the DHB and PHOs.

“Our Pacific communities told us they want to be vaccinated together in the places they feel comfortable, so that’s what we’re doing. Our church-based vaccination festivals have helped 29 percent of Pacific people aged 15-plus in our region to be vaccinated already.

“This week we also began holding Accessible Events for Disabled communities at our vaccination centres, including low-sensory options and sessions with NZSL interpreters. Our material is available in Easy Read and large print formats and we are creating NZSL videos so Deaf and hard-of-hearing people can make informed decisions.”

The full list of vaccination centres is available on the Vaccinate Greater Wellington website – www.VaccinateGreaterWellington.nz – and anyone eligible can book by visiting www.BookMyVaccine.nz or phoning 0800 28 29 26.

“With this scaling up of delivery in our region, everyone will be on track to receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before the end of this year.”

