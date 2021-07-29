Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Capital’s Vaccination Programme Scaling Up Significantly

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs

The Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHB region is continuing to rapidly scale up its COVID-19 vaccination programme to make it as easy as possible for more people to be vaccinated in the way that best suits them.

This includes offering a range of vaccination options, including Community Vaccination Centres, Māori providers, general practice, community pharmacy, and pop-up events for Pacific and Disabled communities.

In the past fortnight 21 new clinics have opened across the region through general practice and pharmacy, taking the total number of active clinics to 34. In the coming weeks more clinics will open, including some open to all eligible people and others at general practices for enrolled patients only.

“We know our population will have different preferences for how they want to be vaccinated, so that’s exactly what we’re providing,” said 2DHB director Strategy, Planning & Performance Rachel Haggerty.

“Our programme is a partnership with primary care and our Māori providers, who are leading the 14 Community Vaccination Centres across our region that are open to anyone eligible for vaccination, as well as supporting medical practices who are vaccinating their enrolled populations.

“More than 23 percent of all Māori aged 15-plus in our region have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date. This work has been led by five Māori providers focusing on all-of-whānau vaccination, supported by a commitment to health equity by the DHB and PHOs.

“Our Pacific communities told us they want to be vaccinated together in the places they feel comfortable, so that’s what we’re doing. Our church-based vaccination festivals have helped 29 percent of Pacific people aged 15-plus in our region to be vaccinated already.

“This week we also began holding Accessible Events for Disabled communities at our vaccination centres, including low-sensory options and sessions with NZSL interpreters. Our material is available in Easy Read and large print formats and we are creating NZSL videos so Deaf and hard-of-hearing people can make informed decisions.”

The full list of vaccination centres is available on the Vaccinate Greater Wellington website – www.VaccinateGreaterWellington.nz – and anyone eligible can book by visiting www.BookMyVaccine.nz or phoning 0800 28 29 26.

“With this scaling up of delivery in our region, everyone will be on track to receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before the end of this year.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Uncanny Valley Of Tokyo 2020

For all involved, this year’s Olympic Games have called for a willing suspension of anxiety. For now at least, the displays of skill and agility have been compelling enough to muffle some of the previous misgivings about the wisdom of asking athletes from all corners of the world to converge in one place in the middle of a pandemic, and at the height of a Tokyo summer... More>>



ALSO:


 
 


Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>

Government: Cabinet Accepts Turkish Authorities’ Request For The Managed Return Of Three NZ Citizens

Cabinet has agreed to the managed return of a New Zealand citizen and her two young children from Turkey, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The three have been in immigration detention in Turkey since crossing the border from Syria earlier this year... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 