Missing Person – Clyde, Central Otago
Police are appealing to the public to help locate
17-year-old Caitlin Blanch,
who is missing from her home address in Clyde.
Caitlin was last reported to be seen
hopping off the school bus around 8am on
Tuesday, 27 July.
Police and LandSAR volunteers from the Otago
area have been searching and
making a number of extensive enquiries into the whereabouts of Caitlin.
This has
involved additional searching around the edges of Alexandra
and
speaking with residents in the area.
The work
and new information obtained has led Police to believe
Caitlin is
not in the area being searched and while she may be in the Galloway area, she
has possibly travelled outside of Alexandra.
Police have been unable to
locate Caitlin and are now appealing to the public
to help.
Caitlin is described as being of medium build,
175cm tall, and is believed to
be wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.
Caitlin could be in the greater Otago area or beyond.
Her family and Police are concerned for her
welfare and want to make sure she
is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact Police immediately.
Anyone with information about her
whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call
Police on 105, quoting file number 210728/6065. It would be of great comfort
to her family and could assist Police in their concerns for her.