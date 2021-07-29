Missing Person – Clyde, Central Otago

Police are appealing to the public to help locate 17-year-old Caitlin Blanch,

who is missing from her home address in Clyde.

Caitlin was last reported to be seen hopping off the school bus around 8am on

Tuesday, 27 July.

Police and LandSAR volunteers from the Otago area have been searching and

making a number of extensive enquiries into the whereabouts of Caitlin.

This has involved additional searching around the edges of Alexandra and

speaking with residents in the area.

The work and new information obtained has led Police to believe Caitlin is

not in the area being searched and while she may be in the Galloway area, she

has possibly travelled outside of Alexandra.

Police have been unable to locate Caitlin and are now appealing to the public

to help.

Caitlin is described as being of medium build, 175cm tall, and is believed to

be wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.

Caitlin could be in the greater Otago area or beyond.

Her family and Police are concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she

is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact Police immediately.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call

Police on 105, quoting file number 210728/6065. It would be of great comfort

to her family and could assist Police in their concerns for her.

