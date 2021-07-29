Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Missing Person – Clyde, Central Otago

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 4:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public to help locate 17-year-old Caitlin Blanch,
who is missing from her home address in Clyde.

Caitlin was last reported to be seen hopping off the school bus around 8am on
Tuesday, 27 July.

Police and LandSAR volunteers from the Otago area have been searching and
making a number of extensive enquiries into the whereabouts of Caitlin.

This has involved additional searching around the edges of Alexandra and
speaking with residents in the area.

The work and new information obtained has led Police to believe Caitlin is
not in the area being searched and while she may be in the Galloway area, she
has possibly travelled outside of Alexandra.

Police have been unable to locate Caitlin and are now appealing to the public
to help.

Caitlin is described as being of medium build, 175cm tall, and is believed to
be wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.

Caitlin could be in the greater Otago area or beyond.

Her family and Police are concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she
is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact Police immediately.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call
Police on 105, quoting file number 210728/6065. It would be of great comfort
to her family and could assist Police in their concerns for her.

