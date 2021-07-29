Update: Suspicious Item At Te Papa
Thursday, 29 July 2021, 5:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Specialist staff have completed their search of Te Papa
following a report of
a suspicious item being
located.
The item has been deemed to not be suspicious
and people can now return to
the building.
We thank
the public for their patience while the incident was
resolved.
