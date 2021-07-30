Southern DHB Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week With More Breastfeeding Facilities

Southern DHB has opened two more breastfeeding rooms over the last eighteen months, signalling a commitment to providing mothers with a safe and supportive environment to breastfeed at work.

This comes as Southern DHB proudly supports World Breastfeeding Week, running from 1-7 August, 2021, with a focus on protecting breastfeeding and the right of parents to have access to support and facilities in the workplace.

In early 2020, Dunedin Public Hospital unveiled their purpose-fit lactation room for pumping and breastfeeding and in March this year, Wakari Hospital followed suit. Southland Hospital also has a breastfeeding room, available to both staff and visitors. Women and staff at Lakes Hospital can access the maternity lounge for breastfeeding.

The Occupational Health and Safety team were happy to set up the new breastfeeding space at Wakari. “It’s great been able to provide a private comfortable space for staff that helps working mums re-settle back into the workplace” says Occupational Health and Safety Administrator Emma Laing.

Health Promotion Advisor Danielle Smith returned to work last week and says she feels comfortable and supported to take a break to feed her six-month old baby Grace who is on-site at the Wakari Hospital Early Childhood Centre.

“Grace will be fulltime at day-care and my managers completely understand the need to take breaks to express and breastfeed,” says Danielle. “It’s important to maintain this, not only to reduce the risk of conditions such as blocked ducts or mastitis, but to also continue the connection with Grace I’ve built over six months spending every minute of every day with her.

“Knowing I have the support to be available to go feed her if she is being fussy has really help eased my mind.”

To help with World Breastfeeding Week celebrations, Public Health South has distributed a variety of resources including 2021 WBW posters and posters from other organisations to be displayed in public libraries across the district (Waikouiti, Lawrence, Oawaka, Milton, Tapanui, Oamaru, Balclutha, Mosgiel, South Dunedin, Dunedin City). There will also be displays at the Dunedin Public Hospital and Wakari Hospital.

Breastfeeding events being held around the Southern district

There are several breastfeeding events on throughout the district, giving breastfeeding mothers, their partners, and whānau the chance to meet and share information.

Invercargill

5th August, Thursday from 7 – 9pm

Movie: Mother’s milk mother’s wisdom

ILT Stadium Southland, Corporate Lounge 1

Free event, register at wendy.voon@wellsouth.org.nz

Dunedin

6th August, Friday at 11am

Movie: Mother’s milk mother’s wisdom

Otago Museum, Barclay theatre

Free event, register at wendy.voon@wellsouth.org.nz

Queenstown

6th August, Friday at 6.30pm

Movie: Mother’s milk mother’s wisdom

Nadi Wellness Queenstown

Free event, register at wendy.voon@wellsouth.org.nz

Oamaru

3rd August, Tuesday from 9.30-11.30am

Morning tea

Oamaru Plunket rooms

For more information, see The Milk Room North Otago Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/themilkroomnorthotago/

Balclutha

2nd August, Monday 1-3pm

Afternoon tea

Balclutha Parents centre

For more information, see Breastfeeding Support South Otago Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bfsso/

More information can be found about World Breastfeeding week at https://worldbreastfeedingweek.org/

