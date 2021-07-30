Update: Missing 17-year-old Caitlin Blanch

Police and the family of missing Clyde teenager Caitlin Blanch are urging her to make contact so we know she is safe.

Caitlin was last reported to be seen hopping off the school bus at around 8am on Tuesday, 27 July.

“We just want to know she is safe. Reach out to us, make contact and let us know you are safe,” a family spokesperson says.

“It doesn’t matter who you contact, family or friends, it can be anybody. We just want to know you are safe, that’s all we care about,” a family spokesperson says.

Police and LandSAR volunteers from the Otago area have been searching and making a number of extensive enquiries into her whereabouts.

This has involved additional searching around the edges of Alexandra and speaking with residents in the area.

Despite incredible support from our search teams, and the public, we have exhausted all viable search area options at this time.

While the physical search has been suspended, Police continue to identify and follow-up new lines of enquiry into Caitlin’s whereabouts including if she has travelled outside of Alexandra. We believe Caitlin could be in the greater Otago area or beyond. At this time, there is nothing to suggest there is any foul play.

We continue to have regular contact with Caitlin’s family and have advised them of this.

They understand that we won't hesitate to initiate further physical searches as new information comes to hand.

Caitlin’s family and Police are extremely concerned for her welfare and we want to make sure she is safe. We are urging Caitlin to make contact with us and continue to appeal for information from the public to help us locate her.

Caitlin is described as being of medium build, 175cm tall, and is believed to be wearing a black jacket with fur trim, the beanie as pictured, black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.

Anyone who has seen Caitlin or has information about her whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 210728/6065.

