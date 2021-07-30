Penlink Team To Go Above And Below During Geotechnical Works

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 30 July 2021, 1:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

People in the Whangaparāoa /Silverdale area may notice an uptake in activity over the coming weeks as we start geotechnical investigations which are critical in ensuring we protect the unique landscape surrounding the Penlink corridor when we begin construction in 2022.

A helicopter will be used to carry special machinery into areas around the corridor where road access isn’t possible.

“Ground conditions can have a significant impact on the scope and design of projects, which is why we are making sure we investigate every part of the proposed project site,” says Andy Thackwray Waka Kotahi National Manager Infrastructure Delivery.

From Monday August 9 crews will be in the area checking and monitoring ground conditions, movements and water quality to measure the strength of the ground and the physical conditions of the soil.

“Penlink will be located in a unique landscape with a wide range of highly valued flora and fauna. We are designing the road to protect the authentic quality of the area and natural features while at the same time creating a safe and efficient transport corridor,” says Andy Thackwray.

“Our environmental framework for Penlink reflects our commitment to protecting and preserving the environment, creating a green corridor through the peninsula.”

Heavy machinery such a drill rigs and flight augers will be used to gather the information, with soil samples taken from depths up to 30 metres.

The investigations will take place between 7.30am and 5.30pm from Monday to Friday with people able to visit nzta.govt.nz/penlink to find updates on when and where work will be undertaken.

“Traffic management will be in place on some roads in Stillwater and the Whangaparaoa Peninsula, but we will be aiming to keep the disruptions to a minimum. Road users are encouraged to check the website ahead of time to prepare for any delays.”

While the physical testing is scheduled to be completed by October, Waka Kotahi will continue to monitor the sites to understand the seasonal changes in groundwater levels and water quality.

Penlink will provide surrounding communities with more sustainable transport choices by offering better access to public transport services and safer journeys for people walking and on bikes.

The proposed toll road will also open up new residential and employment areas in North Auckland including the Whangaparāoa Peninsula, Silverdale and Dairy Flat.

The project is funded by the Government through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme.

Please find the latest video clip detailing the priorities of the Penlink project

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOUtljjD610

