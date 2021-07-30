Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wharekopae Community Planting Day A Success

Friday, 30 July 2021, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

 

More than 500 native plants have been planted around Rere Rockslide.

Students from Rere and Ngatapa schools were amongst the 60 people to attend a community planting day, lending a hand to enhance the biodiversity of the Wharekopae catchment.

The planting day was funded by Wharekopae River Restoration Project, a joint venture between the Ministry for the Environment and Gisborne District Council. A BBQ and refreshments for volunteers brought the day to an end.

Wharekopae River Restoration project manager Sandy Gorringe said the goal was to provide the community with the skills and knowledge to plant and care for native species in their own planting projects.

“Planting is fun. It gives us an opportunity to teach good practices that are important in long term biodiversity investments,” she said.

Ms Gorringe said proper establishment and maintenance methods are fundamental to the success of restoration planting.

The restoration project is focused on supporting the community to reduce E. coli levels in the Wharekopae River.

“It’s great to see local schools and community members caring about their environment and getting involved with the project.

“The efforts we put in now to look after our whenua, will be appreciated by generations to come.”

For more information on the project, see Council’s website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Supermarket Scam, And On Tunisia’s Scrapping Of Democracy

Are we paying too much for our groceries? Hmm. Is the Pope a Catholic? Given that the two Australian supermarket chains that dominate our grocery industry routinely rack up profits in the order of $22 billion annually, that’s a no-brainer. Yet as with New Zealand’s other socio-economic problems created by our 1980s reforms, the practical solutions seem pretty thin on the ground... More>>

 



Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 