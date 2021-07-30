Wharekopae Community Planting Day A Success

More than 500 native plants have been planted around Rere Rockslide.

Students from Rere and Ngatapa schools were amongst the 60 people to attend a community planting day, lending a hand to enhance the biodiversity of the Wharekopae catchment.

The planting day was funded by Wharekopae River Restoration Project, a joint venture between the Ministry for the Environment and Gisborne District Council. A BBQ and refreshments for volunteers brought the day to an end.

Wharekopae River Restoration project manager Sandy Gorringe said the goal was to provide the community with the skills and knowledge to plant and care for native species in their own planting projects.

“Planting is fun. It gives us an opportunity to teach good practices that are important in long term biodiversity investments,” she said.

Ms Gorringe said proper establishment and maintenance methods are fundamental to the success of restoration planting.

The restoration project is focused on supporting the community to reduce E. coli levels in the Wharekopae River.

“It’s great to see local schools and community members caring about their environment and getting involved with the project.

“The efforts we put in now to look after our whenua, will be appreciated by generations to come.”

