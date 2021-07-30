Serious Crash, Pukehina Beach Road, Pukehina - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 30 July 2021, 5:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle
crash on Pukehina Beach
Road, Pukehina.
Police were
advised just after 4.45pm.
Initial indications are
that a person has serious injuries.
The road is closed
and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
