Police Make Appeal To People Who Knew Richard Wallace
Wellington Police are appealing to the friends and
acquaintances of Richard
Wallace to contact them as they establish his movements in the week prior to
his death.
Mr Wallace, 70, was found dead
in his Strathmore Park home on the morning
of
Thursday 22 July.
"Mr Wallace did have
injuries and we are working to understand when and
how
these occurred. Because of this, his death is still being treated as
unexplained at this time," says Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur.
“It is
important we provide his family with answers and so we are
asking
those who knew him to provide us with details about his movements between
Monday 19 July and Thursday 22 July."
The investigation team has
determined Mr Wallace travelled with another
person to the Strathmore Park and Miramar shops on Monday evening before
returning home sometime after 7pm when he then entertained friends.
“If you visited Mr Wallace
that Monday evening, or in the day’s after,
we
are very keen to talk with you," says Detective Inspector Harpur.
Anyone with information can contact
the investigation team via 105 and quote
file number 210722/6922.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.