Police Make Appeal To People Who Knew Richard Wallace

Wellington Police are appealing to the friends and acquaintances of Richard

Wallace to contact them as they establish his movements in the week prior to

his death.

Mr Wallace, 70, was found dead in his Strathmore Park home on the morning of

Thursday 22 July.

"Mr Wallace did have injuries and we are working to understand when and how

these occurred. Because of this, his death is still being treated as

unexplained at this time," says Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur.

“It is important we provide his family with answers and so we are asking

those who knew him to provide us with details about his movements between

Monday 19 July and Thursday 22 July."

The investigation team has determined Mr Wallace travelled with another

person to the Strathmore Park and Miramar shops on Monday evening before

returning home sometime after 7pm when he then entertained friends.

“If you visited Mr Wallace that Monday evening, or in the day’s after, we

are very keen to talk with you," says Detective Inspector Harpur.

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team via 105 and quote

file number 210722/6922.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.



