Fatal Crash - Pukehina Beach Road,Pukehina
Saturday, 31 July 2021, 5:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Jul 30, 2021
Police can confirm a person has died
following the single-vehicle crash on
Pukehina Beach Road
earlier today.
Police were alerted to the crash just
after 4.45pm.
Three other people from the vehicle were
transported to hospital with
moderate injuries.
The
road remains closed and a scene examination is
underway.
