Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Conversion Therapy Activists Welcome Bill Announcement At Festival For The Future - Could Go Further

Saturday, 31 July 2021, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Festival for the Future

News that the New Zealand Government is introducing a bill to ban conversion therapy was met with loud applause at the 11th Festival for the Future at Wellington’s TSB Arena today - Aotearoa’s largest social innovation and leadership summit, while some activists feel it could go further.

A number of activists and supporters for the Bill were in attendance when Minister Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan referenced the announcement.

The 2021 Impact Awards will take place this evening as part of the Festival, with many of those who have fought for the issue to be acknowledged.

They include 2020 Inclusion Impact Award winner Shaneel Lal (they/them) who will be presenting and pioneered the Conversion Therapy Action Group. Activists Georgia Andrews LGBTQI+ advocate (she/her) and Trinity Thomson-Browne (they/them) are both acknowledged in the Inclusion Impact Awards Category this year.

“I welcome the bill, however it is not the bill I would like to see come into law,” says Shaneel.

“Most survivors and grassroots activists are disappointed with the bill, but we're willing to work on it with select committees so it becomes the law that we need.”

Advocacy Group InsideOUT is also in attendance at the Festival’s expo and their group welcomed the legislation to ban conversion practices in Aotearoa.

Managing Director Tabby Besley (she/her) said,“We know conversion practices contribute to ill mental health in rainbow communities. Introducing this law is an important step towards preventing further harm and raising more awareness that trying to change someone’s sexuality or gender isn’t okay.

We believe there is still an opportunity to make the bill stronger through the select committee stage, most importantly by placing more emphasis on how survivors of conversion practices can access support such as free counselling.

The support from the petitions to ban conversion therapy, and evident in the crowd at Festival For The Future sends a clear message that Aotearoa is ready to pass this law.”

Former Young New Zealander of the Year and founder of Festival for the Future Guy Ryan said the ban on gay conversion therapy is an issue that is really important for huge parts of our community.

“I want to acknowledge the young people as part of our community in particular for their courage and advocacy for pushing the Government on this issue.

“I don’t think for any of them it's been an easy journey to get to this point. At every step they have been met with backlash and criticism.

But that perseverance and pushing for human rights, that continued advocacy that they have taken to our leaders has been incredibly important. And it's fantastic to see that perseverance now being recognised by the political leaders of our country.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Festival for the Future on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Supermarket Scam, And On Tunisia’s Scrapping Of Democracy

Are we paying too much for our groceries? Hmm. Is the Pope a Catholic? Given that the two Australian supermarket chains that dominate our grocery industry routinely rack up profits in the order of $22 billion annually, that’s a no-brainer. Yet as with New Zealand’s other socio-economic problems created by our 1980s reforms, the practical solutions seem pretty thin on the ground... More>>

 



Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 