Young Woman Found Safe And Well

Police are pleased to advise the missing 17-year-old young woman we have been

searching for was found safe and well this afternoon.

She was located in the Alexandra area.

Police would like to thank the LandSAR searchers who located her after the

physical search recommenced today.

She will be medically assessed as a precaution.

Police, on behalf of her family, would like to request privacy at this time.

