Young Woman Found Safe And Well
Saturday, 31 July 2021, 4:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are pleased to advise the missing 17-year-old
young woman we have been
searching for was found safe and
well this afternoon.
She was located in the Alexandra
area.
Police would like to thank the LandSAR searchers
who located her after the
physical search recommenced
today.
She will be medically assessed as a
precaution.
Police, on behalf of her family, would
like to request privacy at this
time.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more