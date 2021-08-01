Serious Crash, SH8/Tekapo-Twizel Road, Pukaki - Canterbury
Sunday, 1 August 2021, 4:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash
on SH8/Tekapo-Twizel
Road, Pukaki.
The crash was
reported to Police at about 2.30pm.
Initial
indications are there are injuries.
Two helicopters
are en-route to assist.
Motorists are asked to avoid
the
area.
