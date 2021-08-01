UPDATE: Serious Crash, SH8/Tekapo-Twizel Road, Pukaki - Canterbury
SH8/Tekapo-Twizel Road is now open following the earlier serious crash.
Two people were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
SH8/Tekapo-Twizel Road is now open following the earlier serious crash.
Two people were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Are we paying too much for our groceries? Hmm. Is the Pope a Catholic? Given that the two Australian supermarket chains that dominate our grocery industry routinely rack up profits in the order of $22 billion annually, that’s a no-brainer. Yet as with New Zealand’s other socio-economic problems created by our 1980s reforms, the practical solutions seem pretty thin on the ground... More>>
Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices
Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>
Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector
The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>
Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report
Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>
NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ
The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>
BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>
Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers
Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>