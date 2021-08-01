Serious Crash, Edendale Wyndham Road, Southland - Southern
Sunday, 1 August 2021, 7:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious single-vehicle
crash on Edendale
Wyndham Road near Wyndham.
Police
were notified of the crash at 6:25pm.
One person is
reported to have sustained serious injuries.
Edendale
Wyndham Road is currently closed with traffic management in
place.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more